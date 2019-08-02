  • search
    International Beer Day: Why and how you should celebrate this day?

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 02: As if we needed a reason to drink beer, International Beer Day is celebrated on the first Friday of August. This day is for those who do enjoy those drinks and appreciate - International Beer Day! This year, International Beer Day is being observed today, August 2.

    Representational Image

    International Beer Day was the brain child of Jesse Avshalomov, who came up with the concept back in 2007. It all started in Santa Cruz, California. Over the past years it has grown from a small local event in California to a global celebration of beer lovers around the world.

    Twelve years later, International Beer Day is a party in 60 countries and 210 cities across the globe.

    History of International Beer Day

    Originally started in Santa Cruz, California, International Beer Day began to celebrate the craft of brewing, and to show appreciation for those involved in the making of beer.

    This quickly expanded to included bartenders and other beer technicians. Not only did it expand in scope, but in size as well, quickly gaining an international recognition and following within only a short years.

    Diverse and new experiences are the hallmark of International Beer Day, encouraged the sharing of techniques on how to make beer, along with how to enoy it.

    How to celebrate International Beer Day

    The founders of the International Beer Day had three declared reasons for the day, and are as follows:

    • Gather with friends and enjoy the taste of beer.
    • Celebrate those responsible for brewing and serving beer.
    • Unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day.

    What are the some of the weirdest beers ever brewed?

    • Whale testicle beer
    • Marshmallow beer
    • Beer sold in dead animals
    • Snake venom beer
    • Bull testicle beer
    • Meteor beer

