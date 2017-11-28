Interest in the ISIS: Kerala tops, followed by TN, AP, Karnataka

The state which surfs for Islamic State related content the highest is Kerala. This is followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and then Karnataka. Intelligence Bureau officials who have been keeping a track on ISIS related activities in India say that although the number of recruits is lower in India when compared to the other countries, the interest levels is particularly high when it comes to propaganda material.

Kerala not just tops in terms of surfing ISIS content, but the number of recruits who have joined the outfit from that state is also the highest. Recently one witnessed an influx by Kerala Muslims into ISIS territory. Most of them had joined the ISIS in Afghanistan.

While around 60 of them have left directly from India, the others have moved into ISIS territory in Syria from other countries, the officer also noted. The IB has launched several operations to keep a track on such activities. One such programme is known as 'Operation Chakravyuh.' The IB keeps a tab on all ISIS related activity on the internet through this operation.

Intelligence agencies say that the interest levels in the ISIS is also high in Maharashtra. The state comes fifth after the four south Indian states. IB officials however say that while there is a close watch being kept at all times, there is no cause to hit the panic button. There are around 100 from India who have joined the outfit, the IB official says.

