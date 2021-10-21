Inter pass girls to get smartphone, scooty for graduate girls if Cong comes to power in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow, Oct 21: After announcing 40 percent tickets to women in forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has gone one step ahead by promising to give a smartphone and electronic scooty to the class 12 female students and graduate girls, respectively.

"Yesterday I met some girl students. They said that they need smartphones for their studies and their security. I am happy that today the UP Congress has decided , with the consent of the manifesto committee, that it will provide smartphones to inter pass girls and electronic scooties to graduate girls on coming to power," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi, in the tweet, shared a video in which a group of girls is seen opening up about their interaction with Priyanka Gandhi.

"We said we neither have phones nor are they allowed in colleges. She then asked us if she should get it announced that girls should get phones and we said what more can we ask for our safety," the student said in the video.

"She asked us to study hard. I want that she continues to meet and talk to us like this," another student is seen saying in the video. The girls said Priyanka Gandhi has also told them about the Congress slogan "ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon".

Priyanka Gandhi Vardra on Tuesday announced that the party will give 40 percent of its tickets to women in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. "I have taken this decision for women's empowerment. There is no other political motive, agenda behind this decision," she added. With inputs from PTI

