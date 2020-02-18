Inter-community marriages: Assam govt to provide incentives to couples

Guwahathi, Feb 18: A government body in Assam has come up with an idea to offer financial assistance to couples who entered into inter-community marriages in the state. This move by the state government has come up at a time when the nation is witnessing controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to report, the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board (ALMDB) has said that they would provide financial aid keeping in mind the welfare of the families.

Speaking to reporters, ALMDB chairman Alok Kumar Ghose, said, "Some couples are deprived of property rights by their families for inter-community marriage. Some others face a social boycott. As a result, they suffer a lot but they have the right to live. We want to do something for these families. They can earn a living by opening a paan shop etc."

While marriages between Assamese and Bengalis are common in Assam, Ghose said that they would soon decide on the amount to be given that it could be Rs 20,000 or Rs 50,000.

This move, by the ALMDB was welcomed by the All Assam Bengali Youth Students' Federation but the All Assam Minority Students' Union alleged it was "divisive".

"Assamese and Bengali people share a bond of amity. We want to consolidate it further. The Bengalis in Assam feel proud to identify themselves as Bongobhasi Assamese. Their mother tongue could be Bengali but they consider themselves as Assamese," Ghose said.

Ghosh further said that the Bengalis in Assam never sought the CAA as they had already got assimilated into the Assamese society.