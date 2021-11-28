'Omicron', not 'Nu' or 'Xi': Did WHO skip two letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi'?

'Omicron' is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease: WHO chief scientist

Intensive containment, active surveillance: Centre to all states amid 'Omicron' scare

New Delhi, Nov 28: Central government has directed all States/UTs over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, asks them to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance measures and also increase coverage of vaccination.

The government also asked states to rigorously surveil international passengers from the regions the variant has been spotted at.

The new Covid-19 variant, named Omnicron, has become a reason to worry for the world which has been returning to normalcy after being hit by a few waves of the pandemic. The newly-found strain is detected in Africa and the Union Health Ministry has put the countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel in the 'at-risk' category.

Many countries have already suspended flights from South Africa.

Story first published: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 14:29 [IST]