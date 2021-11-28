YouTube
    Intensive containment, active surveillance: Centre to all states amid 'Omicron' scare

    New Delhi, Nov 28: Central government has directed all States/UTs over the Omicron variant of COVID-19, asks them to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance measures and also increase coverage of vaccination.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The government also asked states to rigorously surveil international passengers from the regions the variant has been spotted at.

    The new Covid-19 variant, named Omnicron, has become a reason to worry for the world which has been returning to normalcy after being hit by a few waves of the pandemic. The newly-found strain is detected in Africa and the Union Health Ministry has put the countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel in the 'at-risk' category.

    Many countries have already suspended flights from South Africa.

    Sunday, November 28, 2021, 14:29 [IST]
