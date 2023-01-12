Parts of Central India, North India to experience fresh spell of chill in next few days

Intense cold wave continues to grip North India, temperature to hover between 0 & -4°C in plains

New Delhi, Jan 12: North India likely to experience a drop in temperatures to a minimum of -4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius in the plains, warned a weather expert.

Severe chills are likely between January 14 and 19 and are likely to be at their peak from January 16 to 18, according to Navdeep Dahiya, the founder of Live Weather of India, an online weather platform.

"Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!"," tweeted Navdeep Dahiya.

Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career.

"Fog will play crucial role in moderating the night temperatures to fall but if lasts long single digit maximum temperatures will be there. Very interesting days ahead, either Frosty morning or Coldblast in the day!," he added.

Also, there is no respite from the cold spell for people in Jammu and Kashmir, with the mercury predicted to drop to a minimum of -6 degrees Celsius.

Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Norther Madhya Pradesh will be in the grip of a severe cold wave over the week, with the minimum temperature hovering between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP "significantly improved".

"Due to the current Western Disturbances and consequent stronger surface winds, Fog conditions have significantly improved over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP. Although Dense to Very Dense Fog cover continues over East UP and Bihar," said the weather department.

A dense cover of fog lowered visibility to just 50 metres in Delhi in the morning, disrupting movement of vehicles and trains.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3°C, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6°C till 8.30am. Visibility in Palam and Safdarjung area recorded at 500 metres, according to IMD.

As per IMD, Moradabad to experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later' today with the minimum temperature being 10 degrees Celsius.

Ninety-five trains including Rajdhani Express, Brahmaputra Mail, Gorakhdham Express, Poorva Express were delayed due to the foggy weather.