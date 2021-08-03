Institutional quarantine must for Kerala, Maharashtra travellers without negative RT-PCR report: BBMP
Bengaluru, Aug 03: The civic agency of Bengaluru has made institutional quarantine mandatory for those coming from Kerala, Maharashtra to Karnataka to contain the spread of COVID- 19.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said that separate teams have been deployed at major bus stops and railway stations to screen the large number of people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra.
"Those entering the city will have to bring a negative RT-PCR test report with them. If they don''t, we will conduct the test. Till the time their test report arrives, they will be under institutional quarantine," the Chief Commissioner of the agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.
This measure came into effect from today, he said after a meeting with the senior police officials and others. Gupta said the zonal-level BBMP officals were coordinating with the jurisdictional police.
To a query, the Chief Commissioner said the institutional quarantine has been made a must at a place designated by the BBMP.
The State has been seeing a rise in the COVID-19 cases after a decline from about 1,386 cases a day on July 12 to 1,875 as on Sunday.