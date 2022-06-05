Inspired by India's efforts to curb carbon emissions: Bill Gates

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 05: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Sunday said he is inspired by India's leadership and efforts to curb carbon emissions.

He was speaking at the launch of a global initiative 'Lifestyle for the Environment - LiFE Movement' today via video conference. The launch will initiate 'LiFE Global Call for Papers' inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment-conscious lifestyle.

"I am excited to learn about the LiFE movement and its potential to draw in the full power of collective action. To eliminate greenhouse gases we need innovative technologies and participation from all," Bill Gates said.

"Ensuring that these innovative technologies are widely adopted will not only require large investments and partnerships between private and public sectors but also demands from individuals. Individual actions will send market signals that will encourage governments and businesses to invest in these innovations and create the breakthroughs we need", he added.

Gates said "I congratulate Prime Minister Modi for taking a lead on this global initiative of citizen action to promote pro-climate behaviours. Together we can build a green industrial revolution".

He continued "The necessity for collective global action to address climate change has never been greater and India's role and leadership are crucial in ensuring that we reach our climate goals."



