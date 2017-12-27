Inside story of how Indian Army launched the strike across Line of Control

The incident across the Line of Control was reminiscent of the surgical strikes that India carried out. The Indian Army launched a strike across the LoC and killed three Pakistani soldiers. This was in retaliation to an attack by Pakistan in which four Indian soldiers were killed.

The soldiers of the Indian Army equipped with Improvised Explosive Devices, light machine guns and assault rifles moved 500 metres into the LoC before launching the strike.

While one team planted the IEDs, another launched an attack with the assault rifles and light machine guns. The operation lasted around 45 minutes in which 3. Pakistani soldiers were killed. The operation involved 'selective targeting' and no Indian soldier was injured in the attack.

The Army has been given a free hand to launch such strikes in case of an attack by Pakistan. A recent Union Home Ministry report speaks about the enhancement of security along the border in the wake of increased cease fire violations by Pakistan.

The scale of the ceasefire violations have shot up. In 2017 alone there were 770 odd such violations when compared to the 228 in 2016. Border security would be crucial for India in 2018.

The year 2017 has seen a host of such violations apart from the skirmish at Doklam. As per an assessment done, there is bound to be a spurt in infiltrations and ceasefire violations during 2018.

With the Army's "Operation Clean Up," being a major success there are hardly any foot soldiers and commanders left on the ground. This has prompted Pakistan to up the ante, the analysis also said.

OneIndia News