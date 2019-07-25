  • search
    INS Tarkash reaches St. Petersburg

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 25: Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St. Petersburg in Russia on Thursday to participate in the Russian Navy Day Parade, seeking to bolster the robust ties between the two countries, officials said. The ship was welcomed into harbour by officials from the Russian Navy with a live performance by the Russian Naval Band.

    INS Tarkash reaches St. Petersburg (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)
    INS Tarkash reaches St. Petersburg (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

    "Towards bolstering the robust ties between Russia and India and in recognition of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St. Petersburg, Russia today, to participate in The Russian Navy Day Parade," the Navy said in a statement.

    The Indian Navy is being represented at the Russian Navy Day Parade 2019, by a delegation led by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and INS Tarkash. In addition to attending the Navy Day Parade, the Flag Officer would also call on the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy to review navy-to-navy cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, the statement said.

    INS Tarkash will form part of the mobile column for the review by the President of the Russian Federation. During its stay in the harbour, the ship will be berthed at Lt Schmidt Embankment and remain open for visitors on July 26-27. The ships crew would also have professional interactions with the Russian Navy towards enhancing co-operation between the two forces, the statement said.

