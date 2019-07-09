Infographics: Political donations to political parties and who contributed how much to whom

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: The 6 national political parties received donations to the tune of Rs 1,059.25 crore via voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000. Of this 93 per cent of Rs 985.18 crore was from corporates/business houses alone, Association for Democratic Reforms said in its report for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Political parties considered for the report are BJP, INC, NCP, CPI, CPM and AITC. Though a National party, BSP has not been considered for analysis in this report as the party has declared that it received no voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from any donor during this period as well as during the time period since 2004.

It is seen from the analysis that during the period 2016-18 various sectors of business houses donated a total of Rs 985.18 croreore, constituting 93% of the total contribution to political parties from known sources. Donations from corporates to National Parties incroreeased by 160% between FY 2004-05 to 2011-12 and FY 2016-17 to 2017-18.

Out of 6 National Parties, BJP received the maximum donations of Rs 915.596 crore from Rs 1,731 corporate donors followed by INC which received a total contribution of Rs 55.36 crore from 151 corporate donors, and NCP with Rs 7.737 crore from 23 corporate donors.

During FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, BJP's and INC's voluntary contributions above Rs 20,000 from corporate/business houses is 94% and 81% respectively.

CPI has the lowest share of corporate donations at 2%.

Year-wise corporate donations to National Parties:

It is observed from this analysis that various sectors of business houses, in 6 years between FY 2012-13 & 2017-18, donated a total of Rs 1941.95 crore or 91.17% of the total contribution from known sources of political parties amounting to Rs 2129.92 crore.

National parties have received the maximum corporate donations of Rs 573.18 crore in the FY 2014-15 (during which the Lok Sabha elections were held), followed by FY 2016-17 with Rs 563.19 crore and FY 2017-18 with Rs 421.99 crore.

Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, donations from corporates to National Parties incroreeased by 414%, with a major drop in the percentage of corporate donations in FY 2015-16.

Donations from corporates to National Parties reduced by 25.07% between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Between FY 2012-13 and 2017-18, BJP received the maximum corporate donations of Rs 1621.40 crore, constituting 83.49% of the total corporate donations in the six years.

Top corporate donors to National Parties

Prudent/Satya Electoral Trust was the top donor to two of the National Parties, between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18. The Trust donated a total of 46 number of times in 2 years, amounting to Rs 429.42 crore.

BJP declared receiving Rs 405.52 crore in 33 donations while INC was the recipient of Rs 23.90 crore of funds in 13 donations from Prudent/Satya Electoral Trust.

Bhadram Janhit Shalika Trust was the second highest corporate donor to BJP and INC, donating 10 times, a total amount of Rs 41 crore.

Categorization of donors based on their type of businesses

The contributions from corporate/ business houses have been divided into 15 sectors/categories by ADR and does not form a part of the submission made by parties to ECI. The sectors include Trusts & Group of companies; Manufacturing; Power & Oil; Mining, Construction, Exports/Imports; and Real Estate among others.

A total of Rs 985.18 crore was donated by all the corporate/ business houses to the 6 National Parties between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Of this, Rs 22.59 crore was also received from the unsegregated category, which includes companies with no details available online or those with no clarity regarding the nature of their work.

Sectors with top donations to National Parties:

Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, Electoral Trusts were the biggest donors to the National Parties, contributing a total amount of Rs 488.42 crore.

Real Estate sector was the second highest overall contributor in FY 2016-17, contributing a total amount of Rs 49.94 crore. While in the FY 2017-18, Manufacturing sector was the second highest overall contributor with Rs 74.744 crore.

Between FY 2016-17 and 2017-18, BJP and INC received the maximum contributions from Electoral Trusts. BJP received the highest, Rs 458.02 crore, followed by INC with Rs 29.40 crore.

BJP received the highest donations from all 15 sectors including Manufacturing (Rs 107.54 crore), Real Estate (Rs 88.575 crore), Mining, construction, exports/imports (Rs 57.40 crore) etc.

Donations without PAN details and address:

A total of 916 donations through which National Parties received Rs 120.14 crore do not have address details in the contribution form.

National parties have received Rs 2.59 crore from 76 donations which do not have PAN details in the contribution form.

98% of such donations without PAN and address details worth Rs 2.50 crore belong to the BJP.

Unsegregated Donations:

6 National Parties reported receiving 347 donations amounting to Rs 22.59 crore from corporate entities which have zero internet presence or if they do there is ambiguity about the nature of their work.

Contact and address details of most of these companies were unavailable in cases where they were visible online.

Such contributions have not been segregated into different sectors due to incomplete information.