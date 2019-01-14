  • search
    Infographic: 2014, Combined Vote Share, BJP vs The Rest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The BSP and SP have come together and made a formal announcement that they would contest in Uttar Pradesh together in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    This is a crucial state for any party as it has over the years been the kingmaker state. In 2014 elections, the BJP went on to win 71 out of the 80 seats. The party contested on 78 seats. The SP managed just five, while for the BSP it was a whitewash. The Congress ended up with just 2 seats.

    Let us take a look at the vote shares of each party and also the combined share in the year 2014.

    Infographic: 2014, Combined Vote Share, BJP vs The Rest

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
