Influencer Narendra Desai looks like a royal life adherent

By Anuj Cariappa

"In the past, people were born royal. Nowadays, royalty comes from what you do." - Gianni Versace

As soon as we hear the word royal, our mind creates an image of beautiful shiny and shimmery wall hangings, chandeliers and of course the royal family in affluent outfits.

Nevertheless, with changing world the orientation of the word royalty is changed too. Just owing royal and affluent entities doesn't make anyone a royal person, but attitudes and hobbies do.

As we all are aware of the jinx of social media that, a few photos sharing application has allowed us to know about an individual and his personality. These platforms are filled with people who influence the masses.

Narendra Desai is an outstanding lifestyle influencer and a prominent entrepreneur who has changed the definition of royalty. Without showing the grand palace, Mr. Desai's Instagram's feed allows us to take a sneak into some royal patterns that he acquires.

His fondness for horses seems eternal and his craze for horse riding is just unavoidable. Besides, he has his hand in national shooting as well. We can see him flaunting his shooting skills too in a few of the posts.

Mr. Desai comes off to be a great fan of automobiles as well. He owns a breathtaking collection of some of the most stunning cars. By making the most out of his entrepreneurial life, he also desires to explore the world and has already commenced by visiting some most beautiful countries.

Apart from having an affluent interest, Mr. Desai's positive attitude towards life has also motivated thousands of people to develop a thriving and royal lifestyle. For being royal you don't need chandeliers all you need is a robust lifestyle.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 16:55 [IST]