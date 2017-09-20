Infiltration bid foiled: Indian Army guns down 2 terrorists

The alert Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday foiled a major "forced infiltration" bid by a group of armed terrorists and gunned down the intruders in Ajnala sector near Amritsar, Punjab.

DIG BSF J S Oberio said the BSF shot dead two Pakistani intruders when they ignored warnings and kept marching towards BSF troops aggressively.

The incident took place along the Indo-Pak border in Ajnala sector of Amritsar at BOP Shahpur where BSF troops spotted two Pakistani nationals who crossed over to India and refused to surrender.

The border guarding force said it has recovered the bodies of the two. An AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and over two dozen bullet rounds were recovered from them.

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said that a Pakistani SIM card, four kgs of heroin and Pakistani currency worth Rs 20,000 were recovered from the two. "When challenged by BSF troops, infiltrators fired on ambush line with automatic weapons.

Identities of the neautralised terrorists have not been ascertained as of now.

