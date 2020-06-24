  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Infected with COVID-19, 50-year-old head constable commits suicide

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 24: Coronavirus has rattled the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) Force following a head constable committing suicide and more than 50 personnel, including a commandant, testing positive for the virus.

    Infected with COVID-19, 50-year-old head constable commits suicide

    According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar, the 50-year-old head constable was on the way to a hospital here on Monday night when he strangulated himself to death with a rope.

    "On Monday night he committed suicide in the vehicle while being taken to the hospital. He strangulated himself in the vehicle which had a partition meant for COVID- 19 patients," police sources told PTI.

      Diesel costs more than petrol after 18th consecutive day of price rise | Oneindia News

      The commandant, who is an IPS officer, was tested positive on Tuesday and has been quarantined, he said.

      As more than 50 personnel have been found infected with the virus, the ADGP has been speaking to the commandants and the personnel deployed at various places. "I have visited various battalions and spoken to the commandants and other personnel wherever they are deployed. I have told them that even if they test positive, there is nothing to panic," Kumar said.

      The KSRP has supplied masks, sanitisers and PPE for those treating the patients. Disinfectants are sprayed on the vehicles, said Kumar. The commandants are also speaking to the personnel to boost their morale, he said.

      The KSRP officers are now explaining to the personnel about the importance of yogasanas and pranayama to strengthen their immunity and defeat the virus, he added.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus constable karnataka

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue