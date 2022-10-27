YouTube
    Infantry Day: CDS Anil Chauhan lays wreath at National War Memorial

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan laid wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Thursday on the occasion of Infantry Day.

    Also, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will attend the 'Shaurya Diwas' program organized by the Indian Army in Sri Nagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh is scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Ladakh.

    Infantry Day is observed on October 27 every year in remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

    The personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment accomplished the victory.

    The defence minister also extended his greetings and warm wishes to the courageous infantry personnel and their families. "On the 76th Infantry Day, greetings and warm wishes to our courageous infantry personnel and their families. Indian infantry has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. The nation salutes their bravery, sacrifice, and service," said Singh in a tweet.

    On the same day in 1947, the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at the Srinagar airbase and thwarted the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders.

    According to an ANI report, this year both the Indian Army and the Air Force are going to celebrate this special day as "Shaurya Diwas" because Thursday is also the golden jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force's Kashmir Air Base.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 12:58 [IST]
    X