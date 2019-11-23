Infamous Chaddi gang loots 2 Hyderabad houses; Why police can’t nab them

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Nov 23: A gang of burglars of infamous Chaddi gang allegedly looted two houses in Hyderabad, Telangana on Friday. The gang ransacked 210 gms of gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 in cash, police said.

Reportedly, the burglars broke into the houses on Friday wee hours.

The Hayatnagar police confirmed that the entire incident was recorded in the surveillance camera of the area.

Police have identified the accused. Meanwhile, the Hayatnagar police have also formed a special team to nab the infamous Chaddi gang.

Hyderabad train collision: MMTS loco pilot, rescued from mangled cabin, 'recovering'

Earlier, this gang was involved in several thefts and burglary cases in different states around the country. The Chaddi gang is a notorious gang that remained out of reach from the police yet. They have done many thefts and some of their members were earlier taken to preventive detention By Rachakonda.

The Chaddi gang is an infamous organized criminal gang. This is a violent gang who attack wearing only underwear.

This gang of thieves are very difficult to nab as they wear masks on their face and apply oil or mud on their body as lubricants which makes it hard to hold them by the cops.