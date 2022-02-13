YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated with full state honours in Pune

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Feb 13: The last rites of former Bajaj Group chairman, Rahul Bajaj, were performed in Pune on Sunday with full state honours with representatives of India Inc, politicians and common people bidding a final adieu to the veteran industrialist.

    Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated
    Industrialist Rahul Bajaj cremated

    The last rites were performed by Rahul Bajaj's sons Rajeev and Sanjiv at the electric crematorium at Vaikunth Smashanbhoomi in Pune city.

    Bajaj, the Chairman Emeritus of the Bajaj Group, breathed his last in a private hospital here on Saturday due to illness. He was 83.

    Earlier, Bajaj's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Akurdi near Pune for the last 'darshan'.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray among others paid homage to the industrial tycoon.

    Bajaj was the man behind the iconic 'Bajaj' brand that grew with the aspirations of the middle class in a pre-liberalised India.

    More BAJAJ News  

    Read more about:

    bajaj industrialist

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X