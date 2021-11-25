Noida airport in depth: India to get first net zero emission airport

Industrial infrastructure to tourism: How the Noida International Airport benefits

New Delhi, Nov 25: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.

Noida International Airport is planned in 1334 hectares area at Jewar in the Yamuna Expressway International Development Authority (YEIDA) notified area of district Gautam Budhha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The airport will be strategically located at about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport, about 52 kilometers from Noida, about 130 kilometers from Agra and about 90 kilometers from Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri.

Noida International Airport will serve as the logistic gateway of North India: PM Modi

The project will be implemented by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), which is a joint-venture company. UP Government will hold a share of 37.5 per cent in the company. Other stake-holders are Noida - 37.5 per cent, Greater Noida - 12.5 per cent and YEIDA - 12.5 per cent.

The project will be completed in 4 phases. As per Concession Agreement, first phase for 12 million passengers per annum is to be completed and made operational within 1095 days from the appointed date by 29.9.2024.

The airport is strategically located with the excellent approach roads in all directions. There is a 100 meter wide Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida to Agra. The 100 meter wide Western Peripheral Expressway passes through Yamuna Expressway at Formula-1 Track connecting Palwal, Manesar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Meerut.

For the Jewar airport all clearances and NOCs have been obtained. Land acquisition has been completed. The Concession Agreement for the project was signed on 7th October, 2020 and financial closure has been achieved on 10th August, 2021. Master Plan for the development of the airport has been approved and rehabilitation and re-settlement has been completed.

By the implementation of this project, there will be all round development of the industrial infrastructure in the region, employment opportunities will increase and manufacturing and export will be encouraged. The Airport will also facilitate air traffic along with rapid growth in tourism.

YEIDA under the Government of Uttar Pradesh is the Nodal department for the development of the project.

