Wouldn't like to pre-empt any findings of Court of inquiry as it is a very fair process: IAF chief on chopper

CDS chopper crash: What is CFIT that is pronounced as see-fit

Watch: 1st-time cockpit view from fighter jets at Republic Day flypast will give you goosebumps

Induction of women fighter pilots into IAF made permanent scheme : Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 02: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that his Ministry has decided to convert the Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent scheme.

In a tweet, Singh said, it is a testimony to the capability of India's Nari Shakti (Women Power) and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards women empowerment.

AIR correspondent reports that Indian Air Force undertakes various induction publicity measures to encourage youth, including women to join it.

A total of 16 women have been commissioned as fighter pilots after the experimental scheme for their induction. Supreme Court had directed the Centre last year to allow women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy.

In 2018, flying officer Avani Chaturvedi of the Air Force became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo.

India's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh captured the imagination of every girl child in the country when she took part in the Republic Day parade this year. Steadily and surely, the dream of women to become fighter pilots is taking flight.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 9:18 [IST]