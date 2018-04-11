Indrani Mukerjea discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital

Indrani Mukerjea, who was arrested for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, was discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital. Indrani was on Friday admitted to the state-run hospital where she was brought in a semi-conscious condition from her prison cell at the Byculla Jail in south Mumbai.

Her health condition is better, the hospital's dean Dr S D Nanandkar said.

She subsequently underwent a series of medical tests. Her urine samples were sent for analysis at a forensic laboratory here and after receiving its report, the hospital authorities said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her.

However, the chemical analysis report by the forensic science laboratory (FSL) on Wednesday ruled out drug overdose and said her ill health could be due to some "other medical ailment", CNN-News18 reported. The IG (prisons) will submit his report to the department after completing the inquiry.

In October 2015, Indrani Mukerjea was taken to the J J Hospital from the Byculla women's prison in an unconscious state due to a suspected drug overdose.

Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Shyamvar Rai later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case. Rai had later turned an approver (prosecution witness) in the case.

