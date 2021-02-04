YouTube
    Indore girl creates record after getting admission in college at age of 13

    Bhopal, Feb 04: Tanishka Sujit from Madhya Pradesh has created history by pursuing BA at the age of 13 at an Indore college. She cleared her 12th class examination in 2020 while she was 12-year-old.

    She was directly promoted to 10th standard from fifth standard and later from 10th standard to 12th standard after the state education department made special provision for seeing her extra-ordinary abilities and skills.

    After passing the 10th and 12th class exams, Tanishka made it to the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records respectively.

    As there is no such provision in the education policy of Madhya Pradesh that would allow any student to jump classes, Tanishka's parents had to struggle to get special permission.

    Sujit and Anubha used to run a small school in Indore but they never taught their daughter in their school, fearing that people might question her abilities.

    Unfortunately, Tanishka's father recently passed away due to COVID-19.

    "My mother used to go to Bhopal and requested the education department authorities to promote me directly to class 10th from class 5th. This took around one year and during that period I cleared 6th class examinations as well. I am one of a kind student in Madhya Pradesh who has jumped classes and is now studying in college at such a young age," Tanishka Sujit told ANI.

    Tanishka says she wants to become a justice.

    Thursday, February 4, 2021, 15:32 [IST]
