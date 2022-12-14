YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 14: Indonesian diplomats Endy Kami Immanuel Ginting (Consul Protocol & Consular, Indonesia) and Dian Hayati Syamsuwir Kibe (Officer Economic, Indonesia) who attended the first meeting of Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 presidency, have hailed art and culture by Indian artists exhibited in Mumbai.

    "My experience is very good. India offers very natural hospitality for all foreigners here. I have seen some handicraft goods -- which are very good, introducing Maharashtra's rich culture and the relationship between Indonesia and India," a news agency quoted Endy as saying.

    Indonesian diplomat Endy Kami Immanuel Ginting (Consul Protocol & Consular, Indonesia). (Photo Credit: ANI)

    The Indonesian Consul Protocol & Consular said claimed that the Indian culture and traditions are "very nice". "I think it's very nice, Indian tradition is very nice, very rich and I am sure this is not only in Maharashtra but in many other states, and cities -- they have their own culture which is very very rich -- just like Indonesia -- multiple cultures and languages. India, which recently took up the G20 presidency, has a crucial year coming ahead for its global ambitions," he added.

    Dian spoke about Indian music and revealed his connection with it while mentioning about Oscar Award winning musician AR Rahman and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

    With inputs from agencies

    Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 18:40 [IST]
    X