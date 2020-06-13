Indo-China deadlock and the problem at Finger 4

New Delhi, June 13: Amidst the standoff between India and China along the Line of Actual Control, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held another meeting with the top military brass to discuss the situation.

Singh was briefed by the three Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat about the situation. While the June 6 talks of the Lt. Generals of both sides was fruitful and set the stage for further talks, there are still certain issues that need to be ironed out.

While China has raised the issue of the bridge constructed by India, the latter has spoken about the bunker of the People's Liberation Army. Moreover the Chinese have refused to withdraw its troops from Finger 4 on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake and also demolish the bunker and a moat like structure.

Meanwhile India too has rejected China's demand to stop construction of a bridge over a rivulet. The bridge is under construction on one of the roads that India is building along the disputed boundary with China.

India has maintained during the talks with China that it is its sovereign right to do so. The Corps of Commanders of both sides are likely to meet again. Further diplomatic channels have also opened up and more meetings are likely soon.

Amidst the multiple intrusions, India has ramped up its military readiness along the Indo-China border.

The ramping up of the military readiness comes amidst both sides engaging with each other to diffuse tensions along the border areas. New Delhi says it is leaving nothing to chance and is keeping a close watch on the muscle flexing by China.

The forward border management of the Indian troops will be maintained from Ladakh to Arunachal as long as the PLA does not withdraw its forces from close to the Line of Actual Control, sources tell OneIndia.

Meanwhile New Delhi has said peace on border with China is essential for ties to grow, India as said as the stand-off continues.

While talks continue between both sides, China is yet to withdraw its soldiers, who had transgressed the disputed boundary on the bank of the Pangong Tso lake. New Delhi has said that peace is essential for further developments of the Indo-China bilateral relations.

Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that the June 6 meeting between the senior military officers of both sides agreed to an early resolution of the dispute. He also refereed to the guidance that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to issue to the militaries of both sides, when the first informal summit was held in Wuhan, China.

India and China are continuing military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest. Both sides want to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for further development of the India-China bilateral relations, the MEA spokesperson also said.