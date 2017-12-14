"Indira Gandhi went to jail but not for corruption, unlike Yeddyurappa," Siddaramaiah takes on BJP

On day two of his month-long yatra ahead of the assembly elections in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharpened his attack on the BJP. Accusing the saffron party of divisive politics and corruption, Siddaramaiah took potshots at BJP leaders including B S Yeddyurappa.

B S Yeddyurappa, during his Parivarthana rally had claimed that Congress leaders who dissed him for being jailed forgot that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi too had been imprisoned. Reacting to Yeddyurappa's comments, Siddaramaiah attacked the BJP over allegations of corruption.

"Yes, Indira Gandhi went to jail but unlike B S Yeddyurappa she did not go to jail for accepting bribes. Yeddyurappa, Katta Subramanya Naidu, Gali Janardhana Reddy went to jail for corruption," Siddaramaiah said in Koppal on Thursday.

Addressing a massive gathering of followers and party workers in Kustagi of Koppal, Siddaramaiah launched fresh attacks on the BJP's "divisive politics". "The BJP has no issues to raise over our governance and hence is indulging in cheap politics by creating communal tension. With no other agenda, B S Yeddyurappa is instigating communal disharmony," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the raging issue of separate religious and minority tag for Lingayats in the state, Siddaramaiah reiterated his government's intent to write to the minorities committee recommending separate religious tag for the community. Lingayats are the BJP's strongest vote bank in the state but the internal rift within the community is likely to dent the party's prospects in the 2018 assembly elections.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Siddaramaiah has undertaken a month-long yatra across the state. While inauguration of several developmental works is part of the yatra's agenda, highlighting his government's work and attacking the opposition in the primary intent of the Chief Minister during his campaign.

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa, as part of the Parivarthana Yatra, will be addressing crowds in Kanakagiri, where Siddaramaiah inaugurated several projects on Thursday. Both parties are wrestling to gain support from the Lingayat heartland of North Karnataka with eyes set on the 2018 assembly elections.

