YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    IndiGo's Madurai-Delhi flight lands at Indore airport due to medical emergency, passenger dies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Due to a medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm.

    New Delhi, Jan 15: An IndiGo flight from Madurai to Delhi was diverted to the Indore airport after a 60-year-old passenger's health deteriorated mid-air on Saturday evening, a senior official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    After the flight landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

    "As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey," Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, told PTI.

    Due to a medical emergency, the Madurai-Delhi flight was diverted to Indore and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm.

    Gupta was sent to a private hospital from the airport where doctors declared him brought dead, Sharma said.

    "According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes," Sharma said.

    He said the flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.

    A sub-inspector of Aerodrome police station said the deceased Gupta was a resident of Noida. His body would be handed over to his relatives after postmortem, he added.

    Comments

    More INDIGO News  

    Read more about:

    indigo

    Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X