  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IndiGo panel reduces Kamra ban period to 3 months; comedian says not regretful

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra on Thursday said he was neither sorry nor regretful of his actions, hours after IndiGo's internal panel decided to reduce the flying ban to three months.

    The reduction in ban period was informed by Indigo to the Delhi High Court on Thursday. "... I have no comment to offer on IndiGo banning me for 3 months instead of the 6 months now," Kamra said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

    File photo of Kunal Kamra
    File photo of Kunal Kamra

    In a statement, IndiGo said the airline's internal committee after hearing both parties passed an order. Pursuant to the order, Kamra has been suspended from flying for a period of three months. "IndiGo will comply with the order of the iternal committee," it added.

    IndiGo pilot suspended for 3 months for threatening passenger in wheelchair

    "I trust the IndiGo pilot's e mail & social media has helped explain why I did what I did. All I'd like to say is that I am neither sorry nor regretful of my actions," Kamra said in the post.

    IndiGo had last month suspended Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months, after he allegedly heckled journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its planes. Kamra thereafter approached the Delhi High Court against his suspension.

    More INDIGO News

    Read more about:

    indigo comedian ban

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X