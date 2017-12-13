IndiGo offers flight tickets starting from Rs 1,218 for domestic flyers

With the year 2017 coming to an end, IndiGo is offering tickets at an all-inclusive fare of Rs 1,218 on certain domestic routes for a limited-period sale.

If you want to travel between January 10, 2018 and March 31, 2018, Indigo is offering you tickets with fares starting at just Rs 1,218 all inclusive.

This offer is only valid on selected non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Ranchi, and Srinagar.

"Start the new year with a bang, with fares starting as low as Rs. 1218 on select flights. Book by 15th December, 2017 for travel between 10th January 2018 and 31st March, 2018," IndiGo said on its website.

IndiGo listed special fares applicable to some sectors under the sale:

Origin Destination Sale Fare Ahmedabad Mumbai 1218 Delhi Patna 1350 Bengaluru Hyderabad 1400 Hyderabad Bengaluru 1418 Pune Chennai 1725 Mumbai Goa 1780 Goa Mumbai 1902 Delhi Srinagar 1970 Chennai Pune 1993 Nagpur Mumbai 2048 Delhi Mumbai 2092 Pune Delhi 2302 Mumbai Nagpur 2363 Hyderabad Kolkata 2428 Delhi Bengaluru 2525 Mumbai Kochi 2531 Pune Kolkata 2883 Kolkata Pune 3042 Ranchi Bengaluru 3314 Guwahati Delhi 3630 Srinagar Mumbai 3786

Meanwhile, GoAir is also offering special fares starting from Rs 1,212 on the occasion of its twelfth anniversary.

Budget carrier AirAsia India also had announcedflights from Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok for Rs 3,129, to mark the 16th anniversary of the company.

OneIndia News