    IndiGo launches exclusive fare for extra baggage, meals: Check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: IndiGo on Wednesday launched an exclusive fare category called ''Super 6E'' that will provide special services like extra 10 kg baggage, free seat selection, reduced cancellation fee as well as in-flight meal.

    Representational Image

    Passengers will be able to opt for 'Super 6E' fare only at the time of booking, it said.

    ''The new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal / snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee,'' it said.

    The 'Super 6E' fare has been designed to provide the most sought-after services under a single fare for passengers who want to have all services bundled in single fare, the airline's statement said.

    The 'Super 6E' fare went live from Wednesday, it added. 'Super 6E' fares are different for different flights. For example, IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight of May 7 has 'Super 6E' fare of Rs 11,519 on the airline's website. In comparison, the normal fare on this flight is Rs 7,319.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 15:48 [IST]
