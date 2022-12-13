IndiGo issues traffic advisory amid chaos at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 13: Following the reports of crowding at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory on Monday and asked passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures.

Taking to Twitter, Indigo issued a statement and said, "The Delhi airports are experiencing high footfalls and the check-in and boarding time is expected to be longer than usual. Passengers are requested to reach the airport at least 3.5 hrs prior to domestic departures, and to carry only 01 piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kgs for a smooth security check."

The airline also said, "Please ensure that you complete your web check-in, for added convenience.Please use gate numbers 5 and 6 for entry at Delhi Airport, Terminal 3, as these are nearest to the IndiGo check-in counters."

It is to be recalled that the traffic advisory by IndiGo came at a time when passengers have been sharing difficulties on Twitter about the chaotic scenes at the Delhi airport.

Taking note of the difficulties of passengers at the airport, the Union civil aviation minister made a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Monday and examined measures that were laid out over the last week to ease congestion in the airport.

Following the inspection, the civil aviation minister held a meeting with all stakeholders in the DIAL office where key directions were issued (with timelines on each), and we should see changes take effect from tomorrow to the next 6-7 days, according to a report, according to a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Scindia suggested several things to the airport administration to tackle the increased number of passengers. He ordered the installation of digital display boards at each entry gate.

In order to alleviate the airport's continued congestion, flights during morning peak hours will be decreased, and efforts will be made to relocate certain aircraft from Terminal 3, according to the news agency PTI.

A command centre will keep an eye on crowds at the gates in real time.

