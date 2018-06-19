English

IndiGo call center receives bomb threat

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    IndiGo call center received a bomb threat call for its Jaipur-Mumbai flight on Tuesday. The budget carrier call centre received the call at around 5:30 this morning from an unidentified person. The person told the airline that there was a bomb threat to the 6E 218 flight, which operates between Jaipur and Mumbai.

    IndiGo call center receives bomb threat

    According to India Today report, the flight had already departed when the call was received. According to flight tracker FlightStats, the flight's scheduled departure is at 5:05 am; it lands in Mumbai at 7 am.

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    indigo bomb civil aviation jaipur mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue