India’s vaccination coverage crossed 163.58 crore

New Delhi, Jan 26: With the administration of more than 59 lakh Doses (59,50,731) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 163.58 Cr (1,63,58,44,536) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

This has been achieved through 1,78,01,420sessions. 2,99,073 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,73,70,971. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 93.23%.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 22,23,018. Active cases constitute 5.55%of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,69,745tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 72.05 Cr (72,05,72,178) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 17.33% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 16.16%.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:11 [IST]