India’s proud connection with Haifa city

New Delhi, Feb 1: Even as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu handed over the prestigious Haifa port to Adani group-led joint venture, the historic connection the city of Haifa enjoys with India too has come alive. Haifa would always be grateful to what Indian soldiers did to its people in World War 1.

Thus, Indian business magnate Gautam Adani is not the first Indian to work for the locals in Haifa. More than a hundred years ago, Indian soldiers under British Raj had done them a great favour by liberating them from the enemies that comprised the soldiers of the Ottoman empire, Germany and Austria.

It was the year 1918 and the First World War was still going on. The Ottomans had already captured the city of Haifa. The British government of India on 23rd September 1918 ordered the 15th (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade to free the city from Ottomans. When nothing seemed to be working, came the Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers from the Brigade. They fought in the famous 'Battle of Haifa' that has now become an epitome of valour.

Bravery of Mysore & Jodhpur Lancers

This is where the story of immortal bravery comes in how Indian soldiers were able to defeat the Ottomans and Austrian battery of light field guns. It was the Mysore Lancers that attacked the Austrian battery of light field guns on the slopes of Mount Carmel and defeated them fair and square. The tough terrain was making things difficult for the soldiers; however, the soldiers of Mysore Lancers not just climbed the steep track but captured the strategic locations and eliminated the enemy.

Similar bravery and agility was shown by the Jodhpur Lancers who had launched the main mounted attack. This time the enemy were German machine gunners. However, the Germans could not stand the attack from the Indian soldiers from the Jodhpur Lancers. In the end, the Jodhpur Lancers were able to capture the stretch from the Germans.

The best part was that both the Mysore and Jodhpur Lancers fought in tango and captured 1,350 German and Ottoman soldiers. Of them, two were officers from the German Army and 35 officers from the Ottoman Army. Not just that the huge amount of ammunition was captured, the two regiments also had captured 17 artillery guns from the enemies.

Remembering the martyrs of Haifa

To remember the contribution of the Indian soldiers in the liberation of Haifa, the Indian government renamed the iconic Teen Murti Chowk in Delhi after the city of Haifa on the occasion of the centenary of the event in 2018.

People traveling to the three bronze statues at Teen Murti could see that each of them represent the Hyderabad, Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers which were the part of the 15 Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade that liberated the city of Haifa from the Ottoman empire.

