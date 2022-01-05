India's Omicron tally rises to 2,135, highest in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 05: A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far. The most in Maharashtra with 653 cases, followed by Delhi with 464 cases.

In the major Indian cities, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is accounting for more than 50 per cent of the fresh cases of the infection and the massive surge in the number of cases over the last one week is indicative of a third wave of the pandemic, as is being witnessed in several countries, Dr N K Arora, the chairman of the COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI, said on Tuesday.

Omicron is being detected in most of the states in the country.

Noting that in the major metro centres and the surrounding regions, the new variant of the virus is accounting for over 50 per cent of the fresh cases, Arora said, "The galloping increase in the number of Covid cases over the last one week is indicative of the third wave, as is being seen in several other countries across the globe." He, however, stressed that there is no need to panic.

Arora said over 80 per cent of the people in the country have been infected with the virus naturally, more than 90 per cent of the adults have received at least one dose of an anti-Covid vaccine and over 65 per cent are fully vaccinated.