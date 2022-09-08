YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India’s defence partnership with Japan crucial for Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath Singh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that India's defence partnership with Japan would play a crucial role in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. Singh held a bilateral meeting with Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada in which both the leaders reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the meeting.

    In a tweet, the defence minister wrote, "Reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the bilateral meeting with the Japan's Minister of Defence, Mr Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today. This year marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries."

    India’s defence partnership with Japan crucial for Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath Singh

    He also said, "India and Japan pursue a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. India's defence partnership with Japan will play a crucial role in ensuing free, open and rules-based Indo Pacific region."

    During the delegation-level talks, Rajnath Singh highlighted that the growing complexities in the India-Japan bilateral defence exercises is a testimony to the deepening of defence cooperation between the two countries, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Defence.

    The release also said, "The Ministers expressed their commitment in continuing bilateral and multilateral exercises including 'Dharma Guardian', 'JIMEX' and 'Malabar'."

    Mongolian president gifts horse to Rajnath SinghMongolian president gifts horse to Rajnath Singh

    The two ministers agreed that the early conduct of the inaugural fighter exercise will pave the way for much greater cooperation and interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries.

    The defence minister emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of defence equipment and technological cooperation. "He invited Japanese industries to invest in India's defence corridors where a conducive environment for the growth of the defence industry has been created by the Government of India," read the release.

    Before the bilateral meeting, the defence minister inspected the guard of honour at Japan's ministry of defence today.

    The defence minister also laid a wreath at the memorial dedicated to the country's Self Defence Forces at the Ministry of Defence, Japan.

    For the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting, defence minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar are in Japan.

    Comments

    More RAJNATH SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh defence minister india japan

    Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X