India's defence a notch higher with launch of 75 vital BRO projects in 6 states and 2 UTs, including J&K

New Delhi, Oct 28: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated several strategically-important projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh on Friday.

Spread across six states and two Union Territories (UTs), Singh inaugurated 75 projects - 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and one Carbon Neutral Habitat.

Addressing the gathering, the Defence Minister said that infrastructure development, along with the valour of the Armed Forces, was the main reason that helped India to effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector. "These bridges, roads and helipads will facilitate military and civil transport in far-flung areas of the western, northern and north-eastern parts of the country, forming a part of development chain. He described connectivity with border areas as one of the focus areas of the government for the holistic development of the nation.

BRO works in double shifts to provide faster passage to security forces in Ladakh

"Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh also, as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the Government's efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states/UTs of the country. Soon, all the remote areas will be connected with the rest of the country and together we will take the nation to newer heights of progress. BRO has a crucial role in achieving this objective," Rajnath Singh said.

The importance of the projects

Out of the 75 projects, 20 are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. These strategically important projects have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2,180 crore by the BRO, many of which have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.

These projects bolster the country's defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

120-metre long Class 70 Shyok Setu

The 120-metre long Class 70 Shyok Setu on D-S-DBO Road at an altitude 14,000 feet will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the Armed Forces. Other projects inaugurated virtually by the minister include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in Eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force in the region.

Carbon Neutral Habitat

The BRO's first Carbon Neutral Habitat was also inaugurated at Hanle. Ladakh becomes the country's first Carbon Neutral Union Territory. The key features of this complex include accommodation of 57 personnel and thermal comfort during extreme weather. It will enable BRO to operate efficiently during large part of winters, the statement from the government said.

Himank Air Despatch Complex

In addition to aforementioned projects, Rajnath Singh also laid the foundation stones of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO Museum at Leh.

"With the onset of winter, once the passes close due to heavy snowfall, BRO extensively utilises air effort for movement of men, machinery and material to far-flung areas. The existing Air Despatch sub unit located at Chandigarh is being upgraded for providing comfort to transiting troops and to ensure efficient and uninterrupted delivery of essential stores and equipment for execution of works on ground. The BRO will be undertaking the construction of the new Complex at Chandigarh by incorporating the latest 3D printing technology and once completed, the building will boast of being the world's largest 3D Printed Complex," the statement concluded.