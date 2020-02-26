‘India's armed forces now do not hesitate to cross border to protect country,’ says Rakshya Mantri

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 26: On the first anniversary of the Balakot air strike Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's approach in dealing with terrorism has undergone a major change as its armed forces now do not hesitate to cross the border to protect the country against the menace.

    On February 26, 2019, a fleet of Indian Air Force aircraft had bombed a terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan to avenge the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

    Singh took on to Twitter ad wrote, "I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism."

    "I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India's approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror," said the Rakshya Mantri.

    "The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making," Singh said in a series of tweets.

    jaish e mohammad pakistan air force india air strike rajnath singh

