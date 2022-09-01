India reports 20,551 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,35,364

What is Hendra Virus? Should you be worried?

India's active COVID cases now at 62,748

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 1: With 7,946 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,36,339, while the active cases declined to 62,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,911 with 37 fatalities which includes 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,919 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.98 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

In children, long COVID not a cause of worry yet, says study

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,45,680 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.52 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year

The 25 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra, three each from Gujarat and West Bengal, two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Pondicherry and Punjab.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 10:12 [IST]