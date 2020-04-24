Indians are mentally immune to coronavirus: Chinese expert

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: A top Chinese infectious disease expert has said that Indians are mentally immune to coronavirus.

Zhang Wenhong told Chinese students in India during an online video interaction arranged by the Chinese embassy that he once saw on news a religious gathering in India where people were not wearing masks. It is not like Indians are physically immune to COVID-19. They are mentally immune, he said.

The Indians have their peaceful mind. Though the number of infections in India is increasing, it is far below the level in the United States. We are seeing an increase in terms of number of confirmed cases in India. Right now, the number of confirmed cases in India is increasing, but India has a larger population than the United States so the infection rate is actually lower in India.

He said that the infection in India will not increase more than 10 per cent. So, 90 per cent of the people around you are clean from the virus, he also said.