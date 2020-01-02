Indians abroad forgo values, eat beef: Giriraj Singh stokes controversy again

oi-Deepika S

Begusarai, Jan 02: Union Minister Giriraj Singh stoked yet another controversy on Thursday saying that Indian children living abroad consuming beef is a matter of great concern as they are not being taught about our 'culture' and 'traditional values'.

"The students who go to missionary schools, though qualify IIT and become engineers but, when they go abroad most of them start eating beef because they do not know about our 'sanskar' and 'sanskriti' (traditional values and culture)", Singh said while addressing a gathering in Begusarai.

Singh further endorsed the need for implementing the teaching of Gita in schools.

"I would say a 'sloka' (hymn) of Bhagavad Gita must be taught in every school. In a survey of as many as 100 houses, we have found that Hanuman Chalisa was found in only 15 households and the books of Gita and Ramayana were found only in three houses. So we cannot blame the children", he added.

Known for his hyper-nationalistic outbursts, Singh has courted controversy on a number of occasions on account of his outbursts.

Last year, he likened India's burgeoning population to "second-stage cancer" and called for stringent legislations to control it, saying that if not controlled then it will go into the fourth stage and become incurable.

Singh had stirred controversy claiming that the Centre will set up a cow factory.

He further claimed that using 'technology superior to IVF' they will inject cows to produce milk. Touting India's milk revolution Singh pronounced that he will solve issues related to cows unable to give milk using embryo-transplant. He said that this would accelerate India's pathway to the global milk market.