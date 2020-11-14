Indian soldiers brave the chill stand up face to face with China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Indian troops continue to hold their fort at all friction points and are standing up the the People's Liberation Army despite the temperatures dropping along the Line of Actual Control.

Although there are talks of a disengagement, the Indian troops have held their position and there has been no change in movement. Sources tell OneIndia that there have been talks about a disengagement. However there is nothing conclusive as yet and the final settlement remains speculative in nature.

In-depth, candidate, constructive: India on talks with China

Currently there is no change in position on the ground with the Indian troops ready to face any challenge by the PLA, the source cited above also said. The Indian troops are in snow tents and igloos and are fully ready to face any challenge. The Border Roads Organisation has decided to keep all the high mountain passes open for Army movement through the winter, the source also said.

Indian and Chinese military commanders and officials would meet again soon. India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at the meeting of the Senior Commanders, to push for the settlement of other outstanding issues," spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava described the latest round of talks between the military commanders of India and China as candid, in-depth and constructive. Exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the western sector of the India-China border areas, Srivastava also said.

All eyes on Finger 8 as tensions set to de-escalate between India and China

On Tuesday, Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane said that he is hopeful of a pact with China to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.