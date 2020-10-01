Indian soldier martyred after Pak resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: A Lance Naik of the Indian Army has been martyred after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation on the Line of Control.

The Pakistan army on September 30 resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector, district Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire.

Lance Naik Karnal Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the Army said.