  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Railways to have one cadre; Railway Board to be downsized to 5 members

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: In a big move for Indian Railways, the Union Cabinet approved the downsizing of the strength of the Railway Board from eight to five, including the chairman, and merging its different cadres and departments into a single entity.

    Indian Railways to have one cadre; Railway Board to be downsized to 5 members
    Representational Image

    Instead of Railway Board Members for Traffic, Rolling Stock, Traction and Engineering, the newly constituted board will have five members which will include Members for Operation, Business Development, Infrastructure and Finance among others, he said.

    Railways offer 50 per cent concession for participants of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme

    Indian Railways will now have only one cadre -- Indian Railway Service, instead of the current eight services for various departments, including Engineering, Traffic, Mechanical and Electrical. The Railways will also now have just two departments Railway Protection Force and Medical Service Department with all its other departments coming under one Railway Management System.

    "The restructuring will ensure end of departmentalism and smooth operations," Goyal said. Sources said this was done to ensure the end of turf wars among the different cadres and departments which was harming railway operations.

    Restructuring of the Railway Board was also recommended by the Bibek Debroy Committee on Indian Railways in 2015. The panel said in its report that the Indian Railways' centralised structure and departmentalisation was adversely affecting the Railways' work culture and narrowing its approach to department-specific goals.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways railway board union cabinet

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue