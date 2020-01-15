Indian Railways set to roll out Content on Demand service

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Indian Railways would soon offer movies, music videos and shows on demand to travellers at a small cost.

The Content on Demand service would be available soon on all premium, suburban, express mail trains. It would be made available across all 17 zones of the Railways.

M/s Margo Network, a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment has been selected to undertake this project.

This project would be implemented in about two years and the full roll out would take place in 2022. The content would be made available in both paid and unpaid formats.

"With CoD, passengers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted free/Subscription based entertainment service and high-Quality buffer-free streaming across personal devices during their train journey. The content will be periodically refreshed," the Indian Railways said.

"The Content on Demand service will not only improve overall passenger experience but at the same time will increase the non-fare revenue through multiple monetization models," the Railways further said.