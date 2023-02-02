Protest in Haldwani to save the illegal encroachment could be the new Shaheen Bagh 2.0

Sleeper class model of Vande Bharat train will be designed to travel at 220km/hr

Indian Railways's revenue surges by 73% in passenger segment

oi-Prakash KL

Between April 1 2022 and January 31, 2023, the Indian Railways earned Rs 54,733 crore from the passenger segment alone.

New Delhi, Feb 02: The revenue of the passenger segment in Indian Railways witnessed a 73 per cent hike between April 2022 and January 2023. It has earned Rs 54,733 crore compared to Rs 31,634 crore revenue during the same period last year, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

In reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 6,590 lakh as compared to 6,181 lakh during the same period last year, showing an increase of 7 per cent."

"The revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is 42,945 crore as compared to 29079 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 48 per cent," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 in unreserved passenger segment is 45,180 lakh as compared to 19,785 lakh during the same period last year, showing an increase of 128 per cent.

"The revenue generated from unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 31st January 2023 is Rs 11788 crore as compared to Rs 2,555 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 361 per cent," the statement added.

India's premier transport organization, which is an important part of the country's transportation infrastructure, is the largest rail network in Asia and the world's second-largest under one management.

It has 121,000 km of rail track with 7,500 stations. On an average, 2.3 crore passengers use the service daily and this plays a significant role in the country's economy.