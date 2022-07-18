PE

Presidential Election Results 2022 Live: Who will be the 15th President of India?

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 20: The counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. At the end of the counting of votes, the nation would know who would succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.

Report card of the Electoral College that selects India's President

Catch Live Updates Here:

Newest First Oldest First The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday. The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner. Who will be the next President of India? The counting of votes to elect India’s 15th President will begin on Thursday at Parliament House at 11 AM. The live blog session has ended. Stay tuned with OneIndia. Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, says news agency PTI. Polling for Presidential Polls held peacefully. Out of a total of 4796 electors in list of the electoral college for the Presidential Poll over 99% cast their votes. 100% voting by MLAs reported from CG, Goa,Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Mizoram,Puducherry, Sikkim & TN: ECI Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted for the Presidential polls in PPE kits as she is suffering from Covid, ANI reported. #UPDATE | As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total 736 electors- 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91% pic.twitter.com/21PHtmoGfz — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022 As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total 736 electors- 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91% Voting for the Presidential election ended even as Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali announced to boycott the poll over various "unresolved" issues related to Punjab. In the neighbouring Haryana, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, said he voted in the Presidential election according to his "conscience". #WATCH | Out of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 Legislative Assembly members who were permitted by ECI to vote, 730 electors comprising 721 MPs & 9 Legislative Assembly members cast their votes. Elector turnout was 99.18%: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/5fz8irEDcj — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022 Out of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 Legislative Assembly members who were permitted by ECI to vote, 730 electors comprising 721 MPs & 9 Legislative Assembly members cast their votes. Elector turnout was 99.18%: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha Ballot boxes to reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them: Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody told news agency PTI. The results of elections for the President of India will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai charged the Congress with indulging in "low level kind of politics" as it suffers from the fear of defeat of joint Opposition pick for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha. Presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18 pc: Chief Returning Officer PC Mody. The voting for polling Presidential Elections 2022 has now ended. Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is over at Parliament Voting of MLAs completed for Presidential election in Delhi Assembly. A total of 68 members voted in the 70-member Assembly. Mustafabad MLA Haji Yunus is on Haj pilgrimage, while Minister Satyendra Jain is in jail, for which they could not cast their votes Seethakka, a Congress MLA in Telangana demanded a new ballot paper while casting her vote for the Presidential poll after a goof-up, but the poll authorities declined to provide the same citing rules. The MLA later clarified that there was an ink mark on the ballot paper and hence she demanded another ballot paper. Seethakka said she voted for opposition's Presidential pick Yashwant Sinha. Another Opposition meeting to be held today at 6pm, at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Vice-Presidential polls to be discussed in the meeting. Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva to also attend the meeting: Sources With the BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal leader and second woman to occupy the top constitutional post. MPs and MLAs across the country voted on Monday to elect India’s 15th president, choosing between opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who is favoured to win the battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial cast her vote for the Presidential Elections.



Special moments 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/FpZhn81hDr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 18, 2022 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote for election of the President at the State Assembly in Kolkata. The voting for presidential elections is currently underway in Parliament House and legislative assemblies. The polling began at 10am and will stop at 5pm. Over 600 electors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh, have voted so far. Chief Minister N Rangasamy casts his vote for the election of the President, in Puducherry KPCC President D K Shivakumar casts his vote for the election of the President, at Vidhanasoudha, in Bengaluru Union MoS for Civil Aviation General VK Singh flashes the victory sign after casting his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote for the #PresidentialElections pic.twitter.com/iEo8uweSLy — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote It should be also noted that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha members from the state which makes its position more important state to watch out for in the presidential election. With the highest vote value of 208 for each of the total 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in today’s Presidential Election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee now has over 6.67 lakh votes after the support of various regional parties, out of a total of 10,86,431 votes. The electoral college which elects the President through the system of proportional representation comprises elected MPs and members of state legislative assemblies. Nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of legislative councils are not entitled to vote in this election. The system of secret ballot is followed and parties cannot issue whip to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. The value of the vote of a member of Parliament has gone down to 700 from 708 in this presidential poll due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Kashmir. The value of vote of an MLA varies in different states. In Uttar Pradesh, the value of vote of each MLA stands at 208, followed by 176 in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, it is 175. In Sikkim, the value of vote per MLA is seven, while it is nine in Nagaland and eight in Mizoram. Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister and a BJP leader, the opposition camp had approached Gopalkrishna Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a former governor of West Bengal, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to contest the poll. The EVMs are based on a technology where they work as aggregator of votes in direct elections such as the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to Election Commission's directions, while MPs will get a green-coloured ballot paper, the MLAs will get a pink ballot paper to cast vote. Separate colours help the returning officer ascertain the value of vote of each MLA and MP. Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll. After their refusal to be part of the electoral battle, Sinha, then the Trinamool Congress vice president, was named as the Opposition's candidate. The election of the President is held in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote. In accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, every elector can mark as many preferences, as there are candidates contesting the election. As elected lawmakers from across the country gear up for voting in the presidential poll on Monday, those from Uttar Pradesh will have the maximum vote value among MLAs, while the vote value of those from Sikkim is the lowest. Several Opposition parties are divided on whether to vote for Draupadi Murmu. The AAP has said it would back Sinha. The vote value of each of the 403 MLAs of Uttar Pradesh is 208, which pegs the cumulative value at 83,824. The election will be held on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon session. BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday urged opposition parties to support the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar as he cited the West Bengal governor’s humble background to seek backing from all parties. Both factions of the Shiv Sena whose split and the subsequent collapse of the Maharashtra government dominated headlines for weeks are also expected to support Murmu. Murmu has also been assured of support by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The President is elected by the members of the Electoral College, comprising elected members of both houses of Parliament and legislative assemblies of all states as well as the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry. BJP MLAs in Kolkata are on their way to the Assembly for voting in the Presidential polls. Voting for the Presidential Election will be held from 10 am to 5 pm today. Opposition parties' Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Thursday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in horse trading in the election for the country's highest constitutional post and sought a probe into it. He claimed that the saffron party was carrying out 'Operation Kamal', under which it was allegedly offering "huge money to non-BJP MLAs" to ensure its presidential candidate's win as it is afraid of the outcome of a free and fair election. Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs analysed, 2,030(43%) members have declared criminal cases against themselves in a self-sworn affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) before their most recent elections. 236 (44 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 71(31 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 1,723(43 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs analysed, 1,316(28 per cent) members have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in a self-sworn affidavit filed with the ECI before their most recent elections. 157 (29 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 37(16 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 1,122 (28 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Based on the number of votes that these tainted MPs/MLAs are entitled to cast, a total of 47,2477 votes (44 per cent) out of 10,74,364 votes analysed are of MPs/MLAs who have declared criminal cases against themselves. 3,843 (81 per cent) out of 4,759 MPs/ MLAs analysed are crorepatis as per their self-sworn affidavits submitted to the ECI at the time of nomination for contesting elections. 477 (88 per cent) out of 542 Lok Sabha MPs, 197(87 per cent) out of 226 Rajya Sabha MPs and 3161 (79 per cent) out of 3,991 MLAs analysed are crorepatis. Out of the 4,759 MPs/MLAs who are entitled to vote in the upcoming Presidential Election, only 477(10 per cent) are women. Speaking at the start of Monsoon Session of Parliament. https://t.co/IvcDcLfWLK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the start of Monsoon Session of Parliament PM Modi urges lawmakers for cooperation for a "fruitful" monsoon session of parliament. We always want Parliament to be a place for dialogue, says PM Modi ahead of the Monsoon Session This Session is also important because elections for the office of President & Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation: PM Modi This period is very important. It is the period of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. There is a special significance of 15th Aug & coming 25 yrs - when nation would celebrate 100 yrs of independence, would be the time to make a resolution to decide our journey and the new heights we scale: PM Modi