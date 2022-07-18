YouTube
    New Delhi, July 20: The counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

    The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. At the end of the counting of votes, the nation would know who would succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.

    Presidential Election 2022 voting live: Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha
    Draupadi Murmu (L) and Yashwant Sinha (R)

    Report card of the Electoral College that selects India's PresidentReport card of the Electoral College that selects India's President

    Catch Live Updates Here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:05 AM, 21 Jul
    The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.
    12:05 AM, 21 Jul
    The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner.
    12:04 AM, 21 Jul
    Who will be the next President of India? The counting of votes to elect India’s 15th President will begin on Thursday at Parliament House at 11 AM.
    7:24 PM, 18 Jul
    The live blog session has ended. Stay tuned with OneIndia.
    7:18 PM, 18 Jul
    Going by the stand taken by various parties, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to win the poll against joint Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, says news agency PTI.
    7:18 PM, 18 Jul
    Polling for Presidential Polls held peacefully. Out of a total of 4796 electors in list of the electoral college for the Presidential Poll over 99% cast their votes. 100% voting by MLAs reported from CG, Goa,Gujarat, HP, Kerala, Karnataka, MP, Manipur, Mizoram,Puducherry, Sikkim & TN: ECI
    7:18 PM, 18 Jul
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voted for the Presidential polls in PPE kits as she is suffering from Covid, ANI reported.
    7:11 PM, 18 Jul
    As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total 736 electors- 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91%
    6:57 PM, 18 Jul
    Voting for the Presidential election ended even as Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali announced to boycott the poll over various "unresolved" issues related to Punjab. In the neighbouring Haryana, Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had cross-voted in last month's Rajya Sabha polls, said he voted in the Presidential election according to his "conscience".
    6:13 PM, 18 Jul
    Out of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 Legislative Assembly members who were permitted by ECI to vote, 730 electors comprising 721 MPs & 9 Legislative Assembly members cast their votes. Elector turnout was 99.18%: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha
    5:46 PM, 18 Jul
    Ballot boxes to reach Delhi via road and air; assistant returning officers will accompany them: Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody told news agency PTI.
    5:45 PM, 18 Jul
    The results of elections for the President of India will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.
    5:41 PM, 18 Jul
    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai charged the Congress with indulging in "low level kind of politics" as it suffers from the fear of defeat of joint Opposition pick for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha.
    5:36 PM, 18 Jul
    Presidential poll conducted peacefully, cordially everywhere; total turnout at Parliament 99.18 pc: Chief Returning Officer PC Mody.
    5:36 PM, 18 Jul
    The voting for polling Presidential Elections 2022 has now ended.
    5:17 PM, 18 Jul
    Voting in the election being held for the post of President of India is over at Parliament
    5:16 PM, 18 Jul
    Voting of MLAs completed for Presidential election in Delhi Assembly. A total of 68 members voted in the 70-member Assembly. Mustafabad MLA Haji Yunus is on Haj pilgrimage, while Minister Satyendra Jain is in jail, for which they could not cast their votes
    5:15 PM, 18 Jul
    Seethakka, a Congress MLA in Telangana demanded a new ballot paper while casting her vote for the Presidential poll after a goof-up, but the poll authorities declined to provide the same citing rules. The MLA later clarified that there was an ink mark on the ballot paper and hence she demanded another ballot paper. Seethakka said she voted for opposition's Presidential pick Yashwant Sinha.
    5:05 PM, 18 Jul
    Another Opposition meeting to be held today at 6pm, at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Vice-Presidential polls to be discussed in the meeting. Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva to also attend the meeting: Sources
    4:55 PM, 18 Jul
    With the BJP’s dominance and support from regional parties such as the BJD, BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu's vote share is likely to reach nearly two-thirds and she is set to become the first tribal leader and second woman to occupy the top constitutional post.
    4:54 PM, 18 Jul
    MPs and MLAs across the country voted on Monday to elect India’s 15th president, choosing between opposition pick Yashwant Sinha and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who is favoured to win the battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
    4:48 PM, 18 Jul
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote for election of the President at the State Assembly in Kolkata.
    4:30 PM, 18 Jul
    The voting for presidential elections is currently underway in Parliament House and legislative assemblies. The polling began at 10am and will stop at 5pm.
    4:26 PM, 18 Jul
    Over 600 electors, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Manmohan Singh, have voted so far.
    4:26 PM, 18 Jul
    Chief Minister N Rangasamy casts his vote for the election of the President, in Puducherry
    4:11 PM, 18 Jul
    KPCC President D K Shivakumar casts his vote for the election of the President, at Vidhanasoudha, in Bengaluru
    4:08 PM, 18 Jul
    Union MoS for Civil Aviation General VK Singh flashes the victory sign after casting his vote for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi
    4:07 PM, 18 Jul
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote
    4:04 PM, 18 Jul
    It should be also noted that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Lok Sabha members from the state which makes its position more important state to watch out for in the presidential election.
    4:03 PM, 18 Jul
    With the highest vote value of 208 for each of the total 403 MLAs, Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in today’s Presidential Election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is contesting against Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha.
    presidential elections 2022 yashwanth sinha draupadi murmu

