Presidential Election Results 2022 Live: Who will be the 15th President of India?
New Delhi, July 20: The counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday. The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.
The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am. At the end of the counting of votes, the nation would know who would succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind to become the country's 15th President.
Report card of the Electoral College that selects India's President
Catch Live Updates Here:
#UPDATE | As per the latest statement by Rajya Sabha Secretariat, of the total 736 electors- 728 electors cast their votes which consists of 719 MPs & 9 MLAs. Electors' turnout for Presidential polls was 98.91% pic.twitter.com/21PHtmoGfz— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
#WATCH | Out of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and 9 Legislative Assembly members who were permitted by ECI to vote, 730 electors comprising 721 MPs & 9 Legislative Assembly members cast their votes. Elector turnout was 99.18%: PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/5fz8irEDcj— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial cast her vote for the Presidential Elections.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 18, 2022
Special moments 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/FpZhn81hDr
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at the State Assembly in Kolkata to cast her vote for the #PresidentialElections pic.twitter.com/iEo8uweSLy— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022