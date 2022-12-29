Indian pharma industry reliable supplier: MEA on death of 18 Uzbekistan children

India

oi-Prakash KL

India is extending consular assistance to individuals facing legal action from the Uzbek government in connection with the death of 18 children.

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the Indian pharmaceutical industry has been a reliable supplier to countries across the world following the allegations made by the Uzbekistan government that 18 children have died after taking cough syrup produced by an Indian pharmaceutical firm, Marion Biotech.

"Indian pharmaceutical industry has been a reliable supplier to countries across the world. It continues to be in various forms of medicine and other forms of pharmaceutical products," ANI quoted MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying during a weekly media briefing in response to a question of whether such cases are denting India's image as the pharmacy of the world. "We take these incidents very seriously when they come up. Let's not jump the process," he added.

18 out of 21 children died of acute respiratory disease after taking Doc-1 Max syrup, a statement from the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said.

"It was found that the deceased children, before admission to hospital treatment, took this drug at home for 2-7 days 3-4 times a day, 2.5-5 ml, which exceeds the standard dose of the drug for children," the statement noted.

"Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," it added.

The MEA spokesperson stated that India is extending consular assistance to individuals facing legal action from the Uzbek government in connection with the death of 18 children. "We understand that legal action has been initiated by the Uzbek authorities against some people including the local representatives of the company there. In that context, we are extending consular assistance to those individual or individuals," the MEA spokesperson said.

Bagchi stated that MEA has seen media reports over the unfortunate deaths of 18 children. Citing the Uzbek authorities, he said the deaths appeared to have occurred over a period of two months. "We also understand that Uzbek authorities are investigating this case, including whether there is a possible link with the cough syrup manufactured in India. We saw a press release issued by the Ministry of Health," he added.

However, he pointed out that the issue has not been formally taken up by the Uzbek authorities. "Nevertheless, our embassy has taken up the case with the Uzbek side and is seeking further details of their own investigation," he added.

This comes as India is in contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding reports of India-made cough syrups allegedly linked to the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan. "Under directions of the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27, 2022," the statement read.

Immediately upon receipt of the information, a joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report, ANI reported.

Going by the health ministry, Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing Dok1 Max syrup and tablets for export purposes granted by Drugs Controller, UP. The samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises and sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL), Chandigarh for testing.

According to the statement released by the Uzbek government, this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contains ethylene glycol, the preliminary laboratory studies showed. "This substance is toxic, and about 1-2 ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can cause serious changes in the patient's health, such as vomiting, fainting, convulsions, cardiovascular problems and acute kidney failure," the ministry pointed out.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 18:14 [IST]