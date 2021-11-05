Open letter to Pulitzer board objecting to award granted to two journalists

Indian Panorama announces official selection for 52 IFFI

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 5: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Friday announced the line-up for Indian Panorama segment films for the year 2021 which will be held in a hybrid format -- virtual and physical -- from November 20 to 28.

From a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the Feature Film jury-headed by noted Kannada filmmaker SV Rajendra Singh Babu has picked up 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films for screening in the nine-day event.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the nine days long film festival in Goa, the statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The jury has chosen Aimee Baruah's Semkhor for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021.

The Non - Feature Jury of seven members is headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. Jury's choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved...The Visionary (English), directed by Shri Rajiv

25 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

Kalkokkho, Nitantoi Sahaj Saral, Abhijaan, Manikbabur Megh, Sijou, Semkhor, 21st Tiffin, Eight Down Toofan Mail, Alpha Beta Gamma, Dollu, Taledanda, Act-1978, Neeli Hakki, Niraye Thathakalulla Maram, Sunny, Me Vasantrao, Bittersweet, Godavari, Funeral, Niwaas, Boomba Ride, Bhagavadjjukam, Koozhangal, Natyam and Dictionary.

20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

Veerangana, Naad - The Sound, Sainbari To Sandeshkhali, Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre, Ved...The Visionary, Surmounting Challenges, Sunpat, The Spell of Purple, Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak, Teen Adhyay, Bablu Babylon Se, The Knocker, Ganga-Putra, Gajra, Jugalbandi, Pabung Syam, Murmurs of the Jungle, Backstage, Witch and Sweet Biriyani.