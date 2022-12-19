INS Kavaratti: The silent submarine killer in the seas, to be commissioned into Navy today

Indian Navy’s INSV Tarini to participate in 50th edition of Cape Town to Rio Race 2023

New Delhi, Dec 19: Indian naval ship Tarini has set sail to Cape Town to participate in an ocean sailing voyage from the South African city to Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. The 50th edition of the race will be flagged off from Cape Town on January 2 and it will culminate at the Brazilian city, according to the Indian Navy.

INS Tarini is known for circumnavigating the globe with an all-women officer crew in the historic expedition titled 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in 2017.

"The race is one of the most prestigious Trans-Atlantic ocean races. The expedition is being undertaken by an Indian Navy crew of five officers including two women officers," it said.

""During this expedition whilst transiting from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town and back, INSV Tarini would be covering a distance of almost 17000nm (approx. 30000 km). The crew, over a period of 5-6 months in this trans-oceanic voyage is expected to face extreme weather and rough sea conditions of the Indian, Atlantic and the Southern oceans," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The crew, over a period of five to six months in this trans-oceanic voyage, is expected to face extreme weather and rough sea conditions of the Indian, Atlantic and the southern oceans, it said. The vessel is being skippered by Captain Atool Sinha.

