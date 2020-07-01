  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Indian Navy repatriates 600 Indians from Iran

    By
    |

    Tuticorin, July 01: The Indian Navy on Wednesday repatriated over 600 Indians from Iran as part of the Centre's "Samudra Setu" mission to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

    Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa repatriated 687 Indian nationals from Iran and arrived at the VOC Port here today.

    Indian Navy repatriates 600 Indians from Iran
    File photo

    It had left Bandar Abbas in Iran on June 25.

    COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka

    Those who arrived on Wednesday hailed from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, officials said.

    On arrival, the evacuees were screened by the Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitised as per COVID-19 protocol.

    Self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and after completion of Immigration and Customs formalities, they were taken to their respective districts by buses.

    The Indian Navy has deployed its ships 'Jalashwa' and 'Airawat' to carry stranded Indians from different parts of the world like Maldives and Sri Lanka and has so far repatriated about 4,000 such persons, Defence sources said.

    More INDIAN NAVY News

    Read more about:

    indian navy coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue